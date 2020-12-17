Local advocates discuss rise in teen homelessness

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When you think of homeless people, you may only think of adults, but that is not always the case. Marguerite Lawson works at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center. She said one of the biggest age groups they see is teenagers between the ages of 18 and 21.

“Especially the ones that opt out of the foster care,” Lawson said. “This year alone we’ve had five children that opt out of foster care because they don’t want to follow the rules and regulations, or they feel like they are adults and they want to be out there on their own. So they go out and opt out they don’t have no where to go, so many are staying in parks, tents or friends.”

Lawson said homeless teens can experience different traumas, like abuse. She said during the pandemic abuse increased.

“Especially right now with the COVID and children would sometimes have that safe spot in schools and someone to talk to in schools, but with the pandemic going on, they really have no where to go or no one to talk to now because they are stuck in the homes with abusers and things like that,” Lawson said.

Program Officer for the WV Coalition, Jessica Manantan, said it is important for homeless teens to know they have support and a place to go.

“They need to know they have support,” Manantan said. “And I think Marguerite mentioned this earlier with foster care, they are coming out of situations and maybe other systems where they have had to abide by rules and sometimes when they hit 18 they are, like I’m on my own now, I can do it by myself. And so it’s just building that rapport with them and making sure that they understand that they do have support here to help.”

For more information on the programs offered, visit The Raleigh County Community Action Association.