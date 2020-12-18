Local advocates discuss toll COVID-19 pandemic takes on those struggling with addiction

TAZEWELL, W.VA (WVNS) — The two Virginias have some of the highest numbers of opioid related deaths in the country. With the introduction of COVID-19, many lost their jobs, homes and livelihoods. But has the pandemic affected the drug epidemic?

Steve Branch is the Senior Pastor at Destiny Outreach Ministries in Tazewell. Part of the work at Destiny is drug rehabilitation. Branch said he has seen opioid related deaths climb since the pandemic started.

“I think it’s brought on more usage as well as mental situations, mental problems. Because it magnifies it because they are at home now and they’re able to think. I understand that alcoholism has gone up over 300 percent, I understand of course drug use is going through the sky. Of course physical abuse, spousal abuse, because people are under the pressure. It magnifies with somebody that has a drug addiction,” Branch explained.

Branch said because of the pandemic, many avenues for help are closed or harder to reach.

“So as a teacher or trainer with Celebrate Recovery, or other groups AA, NA. We have to step up between now and I’ve really been encouraging our people to contact each other. Make sure everybody is okay, make sure everybody is thinking good. Making sure everybody comes to meetings, I know with COVID we can’t. But we’re trying to do everything we can to connect with them, whether by phone, text message, just letting everybody know that people care,” Branch said.

Lawrence “Sonny” Warren came to Outreach several years ago. Since joining, he got clean, adopted a dog and moved forward with his life. Sonny said he is not going to let the pandemic ruin his recovery.

“I’ve been alone most of my life and I am used to it, but I haven’t really been cooped up. I actually been out doing things, helping people and going to meetings,” said Warren.

Although Sonny said he still struggles everyday with his addiction, he has been able to get and stay clean during both a drug epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic. He said those who are struggling can reach out and someone will help.