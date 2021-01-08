Local ambulance service offering free COVID-19 testing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are unable to get a COVID-19 test during the week, there is now an opportunity for you. Best Ambulance will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic at Beckley ARH this Sunday, Jan, 10, 2021.

Ryan Bragg, the Director of Best Ambulance, said anyone can get tested.

“We had just felt that there are a lot of people that can’t come out due to jobs, child care and other obligations so we wanted to try and open up more to the community to be able to come out and test,” Bragg said.

The testing will be open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern West Virginia Clinic.