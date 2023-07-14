PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Animal Shelter is emphasizing their dire need for animals in their facility to be adopted.

According to a Facebook post from the shelter, they have continued to overflow with animals even after multiple posts and stories about the shelter being on code red for the past few weeks. The post stated if no animals were adopted on Friday, July 14, 2023, or Saturday, July 15, 2023, that they will begin euthanizing for space on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

This will reportedly be the first time in 7 years that the Mercer County Animal Shelter has had to euthanize for space.

Due to the immediate need for adoptions, the fees have been reduced to $20 for dogs and $10 for cats. The shelter is currently homing dogs of all sizes, ages, and types.