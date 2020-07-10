Local animal shelter provides tips to keep pets safe this summer

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It might be a beautiful day to be outside with your pet, but Stacey Harman, the Director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter, said your furry four-legged friends need protection when outside in this hot summer sun.

“A dog house or some kind of covering to get them even more out of the heat. Make sure they have a lot of water. Another thing we do at the shelter is get kiddie pools and fill them up with water,” Harman said.

Harman said when taking your dog for a walk, avoid the hot pavement. She said to pick them up and carry them over to grass to avoid burns.

“It can burn blisters pretty quick because skin on their pads is very thin. We actually had a dog in here the other day that had all four paws burned,” Harman said.

Harman also said to never leave pets in a hot car. Even cracking the windows cannot fully keep the car cool. Harman said there are symptoms for which to watch.

“They’ll have a lot of heavy breathing, dry heavy panting, dry mouth,” Harman said.