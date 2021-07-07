Local art center receives grant for post COVID-19 relief

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local center for the arts is awarded a grant to help keep operations running.

The Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton was awarded the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. The grant was established by the Economic Aid to hard-hit small businesses, nonprofits and venues act.

Nearly $140,00 is going to the Chuck Mathena Center. Executive Director Candace Wilson, said getting this grant means everything to them.

“Being able to stay open and be here for our community and promote the arts the way we do is very essential to us. It’s very very important we got this,” said Wilson.

The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. Wilson said the money will be used for a multitude of things including a heft mortgage payment and keeping the lights on.