Local arts collective showcasing local artists on Facebook

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local events and festivities were forced to move online.

The RiffRaff Arts Collective is hosting All Together Arts Week. It is a virtual event to showcase and celebrate West Virginia’s creative community. Lori McKinney is one of the organizers. She said this is a unique way to still surround yourself in the arts while safe at home.

“I know that we have dedicated our lives to bring people together through music and the arts, and we have these traditions that people are used to, and we knew that when the crisis hit, we wanted to carry on those traditions and keep our community together, so it feels really nice to carry that on,” McKinney explained.

The virtual event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. It will be streamed until 7 p.m. on the RiffRaff Arts Collective Facebook page.