BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Beckley attorney Stephen New and a team of expert witnesses conducted inspections at Southern Regional Jail.

The inspections took place on Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, 2023, as part of discovery in a federal class action lawsuit against the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

New told 59News that he and experts in mechanics, corrections and hygiene, collected information while inspecting the facility. New said the inspection on Thursday, showed a current remodel of the kitchen and fresh paint inside the facility.

New alleges in a lawsuit that plaintiffs’ rights were violated by deferred maintenance at the jail.

Around $270 million worth of maintenance is needed at state jails, according to state officials.