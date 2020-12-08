Local band director spreads holiday cheer through music videos

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — What started as a way to inspire students in one local county spread to social media.

Parades and performances always seem to get people in the Christmas spirit. While a lot of those events are cancelled this year because of COVID-19, a local band director came up with a solution. Jim Allder is the band director at Greenbrier East High School. He and other band directors in the county started making music videos using the application, Acapella. Allder’s videos feature himself performing songs on the tuba, layered over each other to create more melody.

Allder said after he put the first video out on Facebook, he was not expecting to receive the amount of feedback he did.

“I’m not sure exactly how it made that shift from just trying to inspire to maybe uplifting the community,” Allder said. “Whatever it can do, if there’s anything that can be positive, we ought to all try to do what we can to help try to lift each others spirits.”

Allder even included his son in one of his videos. He said he has enough videos to post through the holidays and hopes they inspire not only students, but others to do the same.