Local barber shops take extra sanitary precautions while staying open during COVID-19 pandemic

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – While businesses are temporarily closing, as of Wednesday, March 18, 2020, barber shops and hair salons have not been mandated to shut down.

Michael Phares is a client at the The County Shop. He explained pulling up to shop in Oak Hill is a bit of a different experience now.

“I signed a clip board that was hanging outside of the door,” Phares explained.

He then waited for the shop owner, and his barber, Donnie Snyder to come get him outside. It is all part of new measures being taken by Snyder and his staff.

“We’re trying to take the proper steps and precautions for the public’s sake,” Snyder explained.

Snyder is also the President of the State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists. He urged all salons to do everything they can to keep their clients healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re supposed to disinfect our clippers and our utensils after every haircut so that stuff that hasn’t changed,” Snyder added.

But, it has intensified. They are now spraying down their chairs, stations, and handles of doors before and after each new client. They are even spraying neck wraps with alcohol and wiping around the edges of clients’ cuts after using a fresh blade.

While Phares admitted the camaraderie of a packed barber shop is not the same right now, the final product of a fresh haircut is.

If you have any questions for the Board of Barber and Cosmetologists, they can be answered

online by e-mailing wvbbc@wv.gov or by calling (304) 558-2924.