FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — We are just over two weeks away from the biggest sporting event of the year.

Watching the big game with strangers in a bar is a time-honored tradition for sports fans across the country. The atmosphere of a bar is often hard to beat.

However, for some local bars, holding a big game watch party is new territory for them.

“Usually, its not too crazy once you hit the dead of winter,” said Morgan Gangawronski, general manager of Southside Junction Taphouse. “Fayetteville usually gets pretty quiet and it is usually just those local people that you see. But this past year, every weekend you have no idea what you’re going to get or who you’re going to see, constantly.”

Despite that, Fayetteville’s Southside Junction Taphouse will be pulling out the stops to make the night an enjoyable experience.

Gangawronski says she and her staff are preparing their best food and drinks for the big game crowd.

“So we’ve got, we’ll be playing the game on every screen,” said Gangawronski. “We’re gonna try and push more specials, do different food and drink specials.”

Nearby bars like Elliot’s Whitewater Grill and Bar also plan on having specials, including giving out free food and drinks to some customers.

To add to the viewing experience, Elliot’s will even hold contests and give out special prizes throughout the evening.