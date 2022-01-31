Local bowler celebrates milestone birthday doing what she loves

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Leisure Lanes Seniors League held a surprise birthday party for Louise Legg of Summersville Monday, January 31, 2022. The non-typical 94 year old drives herself the 48 miles from Summersville to Leisure Lanes in Beckley twice a week to bowl in two bowling leagues. A sport she’s played since the late 1960s.

Louise: “Probably 1967 or something like that.”

Bradley: “So you’ve got 60 years behind ya”

Louise: “Probably”

Bradley: “And you’re still bowling a 113 average!”

Louise: “No, well, yeah but I used to bowl better than that.”

Like Louise, I’ve spent most of my life in and out of bowling leagues and tournaments. So with that, in honor of her 94th birthday, we decided to bowl a few frames together. And boy did she rise to the challenge.



Like she’s done countless times, Louise rolled her bowling ball down the lane like the seasoned player she is. After one strike, Louise’s eyes lit up and you could see the joy that bowling still brings to her. Even in my late 30’s, Louise was a challenging opponent.

By the end of our little match up, Louise showed that age is just a number and doing what you love is one sure way to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step. Even at 94.



She said she loves the sport and intends to continue to make the drive each week to bowl in her leagues. From all of us here at 59News we would like to wish Louise many more birthdays. And perhaps a rematch next year.



