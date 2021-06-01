Local bowling alley offers free games for kids this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local business is giving an alternative to kids who want something to do besides swim during the summer.

Leisure Lanes in Beckley is offering two, free games for kids Monday through Saturday. All parents need to do is register their child online and their child can enjoy two free games. Shoe rentals are an extra cost.

May Dixon, the owner of Leisure Lanes, said this will be perfect for those rainy days during the summer.

“We’ve done this about 5 or 6 years. The kids really enjoy it and the kids get excited about it. Sometimes we do a spinoff with kids joining our youth leagues,” Dixon explained.

To register, visit this website and click on Leisure Lanes.