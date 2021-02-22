Local brewery expands to national chains

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — What started as a hobby in the garage behind his house turned into a full blown business for Matt Barnett. He owns the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton.

“It’s a full scale brewery and taproom. We distribute to the entire state of West Virginia as well as serving people in the community at the taproom. We have 31 beers that we rotate on tap regularly,” said Barnett.

Barnett and the Hound are still going strong despite the pandemic. He said it is all thanks to the community.

“We did 2,000 cans out the front door in the first month. And then we started having food out the front door, so that added to it. So it’s been really positive from the locals, especially during all that time,” said Barnett.

Because of that support, the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company will now be distributing to national chains, like Walmart and Kroger, all over the state. Barnett, a Princeton native, said this experience is humbling.

“We took a chance. It was kind of scary when we first started because you don’t know how people will perceive you and what they expect. But from day one, it’s been great turnout and nothing but support from the community,” said Barnett.

Barnett said as a business that is surviving the pandemic, it is important to know your demographic and what those in your target area want and need.

The three beers that will soon be on the store shelves are Rye Rebellion, 1863 Pale Ale, and Tail Chaser Blond.