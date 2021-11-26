Local business campaigning for Toys for Tots in a unique way

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– If you drove down Route 19 in Fayetteville Friday, November 26, 2021, you may have seen a familiar face on the roof of Trinity Motors.

Manager Darrel Blackburn continued his annual tradition of waving to people driving by all in an effort to raise awareness for Toys for Tots and the cold didn’t stop him this year. He started the tradition as a fun way to remind people to give to those in need this holiday, and the reward keeps him climbing on the rooftop year after year.

“I know there are people down here at Big Lots and Walmart and all I want them to do is pick up one little toy, bring it out, fill up this box and hopefully a deserving child will be able to get it on Christmas morning,” Blackburn said.

Trinity Motors will be collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through December 17th.