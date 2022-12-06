BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For over a decade, Calfee Funeral Home has donated stockings to the Veterans Affairs Center in Beckley.

This year, over 130 stockings were donated.

The stockings were filled with items ranging from food and snacks to hygiene products.

Dan Calfee, president of the funeral home, said helping veterans is something that hits close to home.

“I have three children that are veterans and I like to support the veterans and military in general, anyway I can,” said Calfee.

While the stockings are now donated directly to the VA Center, Calfee added it did not always work that way.

“When we first started this over ten years ago, we were shipping them overseas, to the troops,” said Calfee. “Over time, we’ve got to thinking it may be better just to keep everything locally for our veterans here at home.”

After the stockings are organized by the VA, they will then be delivered to the homes of veterans spread across 11 counties in southern West Virginia.

For some veterans, this delivery means much more to them than just a gift.

“I love seeing the responses of veterans being so grateful for us to just be able to go and talk to them,’ said Marley Sizemore, a VA volunteer service assistant. “Sometimes our drivers are the only ones who see them during the holiday season so that companionship and just somebody to talk to is great.”

Along with the stockings donated by the funeral home, Soldier’s Angels will donate 350 more stockings, which will be delivered next week.

The stockings and food from the Mountaineer Food Bank will be delivered to veterans on Christmas Eve.