OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — One local funeral home gave a final resting home to a local K-9 who died unexpectedly on January 15, 2023.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley thanked Michael Phares and Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill for donating a custom urn for K-9 Waeylin.
The two-year-old bloodhound died after undergoing emergency surgery for a stomach issue. The K-9 survived the surgery but died shortly after.
“We have received an outpouring of support with the loss of Waeylin, the support from the citizens and local businesses is overwhelming and is so much appreciated. I am thankful for so many words and thoughts about Waeylin, and a special thank you to Michael Phares and Highlawn Funeral Home for there donation for Waeylin.”Cpl. Ryan Fox