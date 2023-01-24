OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — One local funeral home gave a final resting home to a local K-9 who died unexpectedly on January 15, 2023.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley thanked Michael Phares and Highlawn Funeral Home in Oak Hill for donating a custom urn for K-9 Waeylin.

The two-year-old bloodhound died after undergoing emergency surgery for a stomach issue. The K-9 survived the surgery but died shortly after.