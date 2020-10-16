Local business owner discusses impact of Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The weekend of Bridge Day typically brings thousands of people to the Fayette County community. Since Bridge Day is not happening this year, businesses will not see that extra boost in income.

Local business owner Margie Williams, who owns the Stache, said she is disappointed she will not see typical crowds coming through Fayetteville, but she is staying positive.

“All I can prepare for is not knowing. And that’s basically how I’ve been running this business the whole summer is prepare for the best and the worst,” Williams said.

Williams said everyone should continue to support local businesses.