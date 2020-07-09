Local business owner reacts to Bridge Day cancellation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day 2020 is canceled. Many businesses thrive off of seeing so many new and returning faces in the Fayette County area each year. Wild Blue Adventure Company, located at 282 Hinkle Road in Fayetteville, is known for giving WWII Biplane Tours in the area, even on Bridge Day.

Owner Bill Chouinard said he is saddened to see the cancellation of this year’s Bridge Day, but he does not think this decision will have too much of a negative impact on his business.

“I don’t suspect it will. On any given pretty Saturday or Sunday, we’re really filled to capacity,” Chouinard said.

Call Wild Blue Adventure Company at (304)-574-1150 for more information on their plane tours.