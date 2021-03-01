Local business owner reacts to flooding in Wyoming County

MATHENY, WV (WVNS) — Areas of Wyoming County woke up to rushing water and flooded roadways. Some of the hardest hit areas where Clear Fork and Matheny.

William Daniels is the owner of Dixon’s. He got a call early Monday morning that the creek behind his shop started to flood.

“Probably about 7:15, me and a couple of fellas that work with us we started moving vehicles and we put a stake out in the river to kind of monitor it,” Daniels said.

This area is no stranger to high water; Daniels said this is the highest he saw the creek in 20 years.

“It was higher than it was last time a year ago and then we also have some down by Westside and people actually get stuck in their vehicles down their periodically, but this has been the highest it’s been probably since the ’01 flood honestly,” Daniels said.

For businesses owners like Daniels, hearing of the possibility of flooding makes him anxious.

“When your whole livelihood depends on making sure you can come to work everyday, you really have to take care to prevent as much damage as you can, whether it’s moving tools, moving vehicles, you have to be proactive,” Daniels said.

Daniels said moving things and being proactive is all a part of the plan they implement when the forecast has the potential for flooding.