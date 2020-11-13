Local business owner reacts to stricter mask mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Governor Justice announced a new requirement businesses must follow when it comes to face coverings. All businesses are required to post signage requiring customers to wear face coverings at all times.

People need to be wearing these face coverings at all times when indoor, unless they are eating or drinking. Carolyn McKinney, owner at Classy Clutter in Beckley, said they will put up signs, despite currently not having something posted to remind customers to wear a mask.

“I will do it if it’s a mandate. I haven’t done so yet just because of the few people that all come into the store, they can socially distance,” McKinney said.

McKinney also said she just wants customers to feel safe inside her store.