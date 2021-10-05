Local business owner spreads wings to BSC

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A new business opened its doors in Bluefield on Tuesday, October 5.



Big Blue Brew is a brand new coffee shop in the library of Bluefield State College. Going along with the mascot, Big Blue Brew is the little sister to Blue Spoon Café. Owned by Nicole Coeburn, the opening of this business has been a work in progress for the last two years. She said to finally see it come to fruition after such a tough couple years, means everything.

“The community has supported it so much. It’s really emotional to be able to open this second location in the times we’re living in, so I’m really looking forward to the future, and I’m hopeful for what’s to come,” Coeburn said.



Big Blue Brew will be open Monday through Saturday. Coeburn said this isn’t just for students and faculty. She wants everyone to be able to come enjoy the BSC library and a good cup of coffee or pastry and support small businesses.