Local business owner: “We are not being negatively affected by Bridge Day cancellation”

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Another year of no Bridge Day means thousands of people will not be making their way to Fayetteville this year. It also means the dozens of local businesses in the area will not be seeing them either.



But does this hurt them? Many local businesses say no, including coffee shop Range Finder. Nick Hanshew works at Range Finder. He said the first year was rough but this year, they worked out the kinks and are still going strong.

“I would say last year it probably affected more than it did this year. It’s funny, it didn’t affect us near as much as I thought it would. We actually did pretty good with sales, we didn’t see less people,” said Hanshew.



Hanshew said Ridge Finder stays busy throughout the year just with the local community.

Even though Bridge Day is canceled, people are still coming in from all over just to check out the bridge and the newest National Park. He said it is nice to not have to worry about thousands of people coming in and out during the pandemic but whenever Bridge Day does come back, they will be ready.