Local business owners reflect on last year under stay at home order

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It has been a full year since Governor Justice issued a stay at home order for West Virginia. This order affected all non essential workers and businesses. Now a year later, many of those businesses are trying to get back on their feet. Jeff Weeks is the owner of Calacino’s Pizzeria and Sports Bar in Beckley.

“We tried to use the time wisely, but it had a tremendous effect on us. Especially on our sales,” Weeks said.

Weeks said to keep his business afloat during that time, they relied on the PPP loans they received. However, bartender and server Jessica Robey told 59News it was hard to make ends meet even after re-opening.

“What we were all making before the pandemic to what we are making now it’s not even close. So it’s been tough to make our bills and to make sure we are all getting along,” Robey said.

Meanwhile over at City Slickers, Angela Crook has been a hair stylist for more than 35 years. She said when the Governor made that announcement, it was very emotional.

“Well we had to close our doors, and I think it was more of an emotional effect on us that it had on us in the beginning because of the unknown,” Crook said.

Crook said even though business is back to normal, they continue to implement guidelines at the salon.