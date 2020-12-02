Local business provides winter coats to people in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –City Slickers in Beckley is lending a helping hand to those in need this holiday season.

2020 is the 5th year the business is holding a coat drive, but it looks a little different because of COVID-19. This year instead of bringing coats in the store, people can hang them next to the blessing box. You are asked to bring the coat on a hanger and hang it. Angela Crook the Co-Owner of City Slickers, told 59News the need in the community is great.

“They’re going as fast as you hang them up. The coats are disappearing, and the food, we could fill it daily. So, there’s a great need in our area for this,” Crook said.

Crook said if people would like to help give back to the community, they can do so by making a donation to the blessing box, or drop off a coat. For more information on what to put in the blessing box, visit their Facebook page.