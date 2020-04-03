Local business sets up free Wi-Fi spots around Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People without Wi-Fi in Greenbrier County will soon have several places to go and use the internet for free.

Countrymen Communications announced three locations where free Wi-Fi is now installed:

  • The state fairgrounds in Fairlea
  • Alumni Park parking lot in Alderson
  • Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Department parking lot

The company is asking everyone to practice social distancing, and to stay in their cars while taking advantage of the service. They also said for the best connection, turn the vehicle in the direction of the Wi-Fi device.

The services will be available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

