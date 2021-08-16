Local business showcases products at State Fair of WV

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — One of the great things about the State Fair of West Virginia is the chance for local businesses to showcase their products.

One of those businesses is Tarbilly’s Grilling Sauce made in Wyoming County. Bobby Collins is the owner. He brought five different sauces for people to try, including the Original Sauce, the Competition Sweet, Tarbillys Heat, Honey Chipotle Mustard Sauce, and Caroline-style Vinegar sauce. Collins said business is great so far.

“People want to say hey, can we take this back with us? And they have other friends who try it and those friends are like wow and then they tell them, and it’s a West Virginia grown product so it’s even better,” Collins said.

People can stop by the West Virginia Grown building all week long and check out Tarbilly’s.