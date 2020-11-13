Local business to sell products on national level

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Imogene and Rose Paper Studio can be found on Bland Street in Bluefield. Owner Laura Cole said the name comes from her grandmother.

“She passed away two summers ago. Right when I was getting ready to open the store front,” Cole said.

Cole said she has taken off, locally. She said people can make appointments to come into her shop for a variety of services.

“Laser engraving, invitations, cuzies, really anything on paper is what our biggest business is and what we’ve got started with. But we are expanding,” Cole said.

Expanding not only her services, but the people she reaches. Cole said Printswell in Alabama picked up her designs, meaning during a global pandemic, she now gets the opportunity to sell her products on a national scale. Something she said is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I don’t think it’s really set in yet to be honest with you. I think it will once the designs are launched and all of the work to get it submitted to them is done. I’m excited and beyond humbled to be honest,” Cole said.

Cole said she could not celebrate such a milestone in her business without community support.

“I just want to say thank you to the community and all the past customers who have gotten me to this point,” Cole said.