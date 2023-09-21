FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – With seven to ten thousand music fans in town for Healing Appalachia, local businesses are getting a chance to show themselves off.

Multiple Greenbrier County-based businesses are set up at the Fairgrounds, hoping to reach a new set of customers.

We spoke to the owners of a few local favorites about the importance of getting exposure at a huge event like Healing Appalachia.

“It’s pretty cool. It brings people in from outside the area to Lewisburg. People who don’t know about these small businesses,” said Mountain Steer Meat Co. Co-Owner Frank Ford.

“It’s pretty exciting, being that we are a new business and we’ve just gotten started less than a year ago. This is the biggest event we will have been a part of,” added Sixpence Pizza owner Brayden Pence.

Mountaineer Meat Company from White Sulphur Springs, Sixpence Pizza from Organ Cave, Greenbrier Dairy from Rainelle, and Mountain Table Coffee from Renick are just a few of the local businesses represented at the festival.