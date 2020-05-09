Local businesses excited for reopening of Hatfield McCoy Trails

PINEVILLE, WV (WBNS) — On Friday, May 9, 2020 Governor Jim Justice announced the Hatfield McCoy Trails can reopen on May 21, 2020. This was good news for businesses that serve ATV riders.

The Hatfield McCoy Trails bring in a lot of money to surrounding businesses. Richie Walker is the Director of Operations for EZ Stop Stores in Wyoming County. He is hopeful the stores will see an increase in sales and a boost in revenue from people hitting the trails again.

“They buy a lot of fuel, because this is the stop off point. They buy our food. Then they, of course, buy their beverages and like to sit out here on the deck and charge their phones up before they get back on the trails,” Walker explained.

Walker said the stores had to layoff employees back in March. He said now those people can return to work.