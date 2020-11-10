Local businesses gear up for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As people pass through parts of Hinton, they might notice Christmas decorations. Vice President of Mountainplex Properties Business Operations, Stephanie Stiffler, told 59News the city radiates the perfect Christmas picture on its own.

“The City of Hinton, the historic district here, it really has a Norman Rockwell feel to it,” Stiffler said.

Mayor Jack Scott said people like Stiffler are throwing up decorations to prepare for Hinton’s Hometown Christmas. Scott said the idea for this celebration is to host different activities and highlight local businesses.

“We’ve got a lot of small businesses and even arts and crafts vendors that weren’t able to do business this year because of all the other events being cancelled. We’re excited about trying to do something for our community,” Scott said.

Scott said they have Mistletoe Markets set up throughout November and December. People are also encouraged to come out on Nov. 28, 2020 for a Small Business Saturday. Stiffler said she is helping operate the McCreery Conference and Event Center, formerly an historic hotel, and turn it into the North Pole. Stiffler said they will host eight different vendors out of the center with safety protocols in place.

“We’ll be able to allow a certain amount of people in as long as they’re socially distanced and they’re wearing their masks. There’s going to be a lot of items that are available and a lot of hand-made items, homemade items that will support local artisans in the area,” she said.

Scott said not only is this a huge help and shoutout to local businesses, it is also a way to brighten up people’s lives. Scott said there is hope to spread holiday cheer in Hinton and to anyone wanting to celebrate the holidays.

“We’re hoping to use this as a catalyst to bring some cheer and normalcy to people’s lives,” Scott said.

Scott said Hinton’s Hometown Christmas events are posted to social media. Check out all the events on the Facebook page.