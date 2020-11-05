Local businesses help out after fire at Secret Sandwich Society

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Employees at the Cathedral Cafe told 59News they would lend a helping hand to all employees at Secret Sandwich Society after a fire destroyed the restaurant on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Any employee can get free meals at the Cathedral Cafe this week.

The support for those going through a tough loss does not end there. Hawk Knob Cidery and Meadery posted a fundraiser on Facebook. A bake sale is being organized to raise money for the Secret Sandwich Society. The bake sale takes place Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Fayetteville Visitor’s Center.

A GoFundMe Page was also set up so people can donate money to the owners and staff.

