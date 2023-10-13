LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The clock is ticking for ‘Taste of Our Towns’ and businesses are gearing up for the big day.

‘A New Chapter‘ is a local bookstore in Lewisburg. Although they will not be participating in the tasting, the shop is excited to see familiar faces. Manager Shaye Gadomski says she enjoys meeting new customers.

“It’s so nice because you get some of your regulars that you see all the time, but you see so many new people that are out of town, this is their first time. They come to this every year, you start to see them bring their kids and their grandkids. So, you get to see the families grow as the event grows,” said Gadomski.

A New Chapter Bookstore is open from 11am until 6pm.