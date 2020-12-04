Local businesses raising money to build women’s shelter in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two local businesses are coming together to make a difference in Mercer County. Cole Harley-Davidson and Beauty Concepts Salon and Day Spa teamed up for the women and children of Mercer County.

For six years, a team has been assembling to build a women’s shelter in Mercer County. Kathy Rayhall, Mercer County Women’s Shelter President and owner of Beauty Concepts, said after six years all their hard work is coming to fruition. She said this shelter is something the county really needs.

“We’re looking at a short stay shelter which will house, we’ll have at least 3 or 4 bedrooms starting out. It’s not just for domestic violence. Say the cops or police call us in the middle of the night and there’s a woman that’s been assaulted and can’t go home. This is a place for her, this is not just for domestic violence cases, it’s for other cases that’s related to it,” said Rayhall.



Tickets are $100 and the raffle goes until 200 tickets are sold. If you would like to purchase a ticket, they can be found at Beauty Concepts and Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield.