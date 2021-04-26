Local businesses struggling to fill positions

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses continue to struggle throughout the pandemic, but now another issue is hitting the mom and pop shops.

Mom and Pop shops are often said to be the back bone of the American economy, but because of COVID-19, many had to close their doors. And now, there is another obstacle. Janniell Charlton is the manager at Portabella’s in Bluefield. She said they are having problems filling open positions.

“People will either come in and ask for a job and when they’re given the time or the interview, they either don’t show up or even after they get the job, sometimes they don’t even come for training,” Charlton explained.

Charlton said right now there are five servers on staff, but she could use nearly double that. She said serving is hard and she thinks that deters people from applying.

“A lot of people don’t want to work around other people because of the pandemic,” said Charlton.

Charlton said she started advertising on multiple platforms to get the word out. She said she is hopeful with the virus slowing down, more people will start applying and Portabella’s can go back to its usual busy schedule.