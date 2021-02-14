Local businesses team up to place heart in Downtown Beckley for Valentine’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Valentine’s Day is here and the City of Beckley wants to spread the love. A heart was placed at Word Park on Neville St. in Downtown Beckley.

Local businesses teamed up to put the heart together. Dejoy Corp and City Public Works spent the day Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 installing it.



Jill Moorefield is the Director of Beckley Events. She said the heart is a way for people to take pictures and appreciate the arts.

“It’s something that people can get excited about. Plus the fact that hopefully it reminds people to love each other and love their community and love local,” Moorefield said.

There is another heart that is inside the black Knight Country Club. The heart in Downtown Beckley will be up until the end of February.