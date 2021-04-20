Local businesswoman named to Mercer County Board of Health

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Health is making some changes to their roster, and the new player is a well known in Bluefield.

Nicole Coeburn, the Owner of the Blue Spoon Café in Bluefield, was sworn in Tuesday, April 20, 2021 as the newest member of the Mercer County Board of Health. Coeburn said although she does not have the medical background, she said she knows this community and what they want and need.

“I’ve been in the restaurant industry and serving the community for years. So I will bring that to the table with public health and safety,” said Coeburn.



Coeburn said she hopes to be the voice for small businesses and restaurants like hers. Coeburn said she is eager to learn and get working on the public health side of Mercer County.