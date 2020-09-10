Local candidate for House of Delegates wants to level election playing field

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Annetta Coffman and her family lived in Minden for years.

“Messed up my heating system and I had black mold growing and I continuously fight it. So I stayed sick. My sister was here and my kids are now grown, but they were staying sick. My nephew stayed sick. I had to make that decision to leave,” Coffman said.

Coffman said she now lives in Oak Hill after making the decision to better the health of her and her family. She said so many people in Minden fight health issues because of their environment.

“The odds are most of the people here are going to die from some cancer or some other illness with the environment that was placed here on us,” Coffman said.

This story and these people in Minden stood out to Selina Vickers. Vickers said she is running for House of Delegates District 32. She visited Minden on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with one goal.

“These people are hardworking taxpayers and they deserve for their government to represent them,” Vickers said.

Vickers said people like those in Minden deserve a level playing field when it comes to how elections are funded. She said she will introduce a bill that will do so if she is elected.

“People need to have a fair opportunity to run for office and to be elected, and that’s what I want to do with this bill,” Vickers said.

The bill is the West Virginia Can’t Wait End Election Buying plan. It aims to do a number of things, including offer public financing for all state elections, and requiring all candidates and lawmakers to submit income tax filings. This is something Coffman said she can get behind. She said everyone, not just those with money, deserves to be represented.

“It’s not just Minden. I mean everyone’s seen Page and their water and how horrible their water is. They’re going to have somebody stand up for them too. Because if they don’t, it’s going to continue to stay that way. They’re going to drink brown, muddy water for the rest of their lives,” Coffman said.