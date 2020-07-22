Local cheer and tumble gym gets kids moving

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Coaches at a local cheerleading studio want to get kids up and moving. Every Wednesday, coaches at Dynasty Athletics All-star Cheer and Tumble in Princeton host a workshop.

Each week is a different theme. Tumble Coach, Cameron Sarver, said it is a fun way to keep kids active this summer while also staying safe during the pandemic.

“I just learn the dances throughout the week before I come and when I come in, I teach them. Sometimes we modify them if we realize they’re a little too hard. The kids just love it. We do whatever they want to do and we do it as many times until their parents come to get them,” Sarver said.

They will be offering another dance camp next Wednesday. Call the gym at (304) 910-3423 for more information on their camps.