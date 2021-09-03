Local child placement agency asking for foster families

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of children across the Mountain State are in desperate need of foster families and in Mercer County, the need is even greater.

“It doesn’t matter what age or disability, every child deserves a loving and stable home,” said Marilyn Pearce, the Program Director for Children’s Home Society.

Pearce said while Mercer County does have some great foster families, they need a lot more. And until a child can be placed, they could be in a multitude of places.

“Luckily we have children in foster homes, but then we also have children in emergency shelters and some are in hotels with DHHR workers and DHHR offices,” Pearce said.

During the placement process, Pearce said a lot of thought goes into what is best long-term for the child.

“We do everything we can to place them in a home in their home county or as close to their home county as possible,” said Pearce.

She said getting the child back into their home is always the goal but that’s not always possible.

“Every move is trauma, so when a child is placed in your home, then we want them to be there until permanency is achieved. The ultimate goal is always reunification. When reunification is just not possible, that is when a lot of families then adopt the child,” Pearce said.

Pearce added the need for teen fosters is higher because there is a negative stigma with fostering or adopting teenagers because of past trauma.

If you’d like to foster or adopt a child, visit the Children’s Home Society website, http://childhswv.org.