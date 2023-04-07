GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Christians hit the streets on Good Friday for the start of a tradition honoring a monumental part of their religion.

Several church groups gathered together to participate in the Via Dolorosa walk in Raleigh County.

The Via Dolorosa, meaning Way of Suffering, is believed to be the path Jesus walked through Jerusalem on the way to his crucifixion.

Participants paraded together down Route 19 while carrying crosses.

The hope is that through this endeavor, they would follow in the steps of Jesus and become closer to God

“Well it means that what Jesus did was so important to us that it’s changed who we are in our lives cause through him we have eternal life,” said Jonathan Wolle, a member of the Open Door Church. ‘So we want everybody to know what he’s done cause what he did is for everyone.”

The walk also brought those in the community together as people come together to cheer on the walkers.

“Well obviously a little bit of the idea that Jesus went through a lot worse than this for us,” said Wolle. “But also, there’s a community, a union element to it. They unite together, they encourage each other. They get to hear a lot of people honk good honks. We get a lot of encouraging cheers and waves. It’s exciting.”

The walk is not over yet either as it started on Good Friday and will last until Easter Sunday, spanning over 20 miles throughout the weekend.