Local Christmas tree farm open for the holiday season

CAMP CREEK, WV (WVNS) — For many, the day after Thanksgiving is the green light to start decorating for Christmas. For those looking for a real tree for their homes, family-operated Baily’s Tree Farm at Bluestone Nursery in Camp Creek officially opened for the 2020 season on Friday, Nov. 27.

With 95 to 100 acres on the property, Dave Stevens said the farm has enough space for families to safely get their tree.

“We have our saws sanitized. We will wipe them down after they are used and clean them for folks,” Stevens said. “[We are] trying to do our best to follow the proper procedures and all. We will have face masks for folks to wear while in the shed area.”

The tree farm is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

