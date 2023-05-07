BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local church is celebrating 40 years on the hill.

The United Methodist Temple has been at their location “on the hill” in Beckley for 40 years.

On Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, 2023, the church hosted community events to celebrate.

On Saturday, there was a car show, family games, music and more on the church’s campus.

On Sunday the church held their regular church services, but also displayed church memorabilia as well as hosting a celebration luncheon at “The Place.”

Becky Doman, the organizer, said of the anniversary celebration brought the community together.

“We’re all a part of God’s family and this has been like one big family reunion of believers, and it has just been really great,” Doman said.

In the last 40 years, the church has expanded and built a building called “The Place.” Doman said “The Place” offers daycare services, exercise classes, archery for kids, among other things.