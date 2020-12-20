Local Church gives children the true meaning of Christmas

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– Children were given the opportunity to eat breakfast with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Church members at the First Baptist Church of Shady Spring hosted their annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Kids who attended received a free meal and gifts. After breakfast, the kids took socially distanced picture with Santa. Pastor Robert Luff said they host this event to tell kids the true meaning of Christmas.

“Of what Christmas is, what it’s actually all about, the birth of Jesus Christ, God in flesh,” Santa said.

“This was an opportunity for us to have Santa Claus to set the record straight about what Christmas really is and who the lord Jesus Christ is,” Robert Luff, Pastor of the church stated.



The breakfast ended with Santa reading the kids a story from one of the books of the bible. The church plans on hosting another Christmas event on Wednesday, December 23.