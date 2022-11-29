BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local church is collecting coats to give to those in need this holiday season.

The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley is holding its first-ever Coat Drive.

Those interested in helping can drop off new or slightly used coats every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until Wednesday, December 7th.

For members of the church, this event gives them a chance to be givers this holiday season.

“We all have coats, we got coats that we can’t wear, coats that we don’t wear, coats we wish we could wear and why and when there are so many homeless and you see them walking in sweatshirts,” said Vanessa Woodson, a church member and one of the drive’s organizers.

Organizers will hand out coats, along with Christmas dinner food baskets, from their food pantry on Saturday, December 10th at the ministry.