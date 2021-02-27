Local church host annual Black History Celebration virtually

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– This year is the third year the West Virginia Baptist State Convention hosted their annual Black History Month Celebration. However, things looked a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, the auditorium would fill with people attending the celebration. However, administrators made the call to hold the celebration over zoom.

“We put this together and I hate that we have to do it virtually, we usually have this auditorium filled,” Rev. Charles Collins said.

Rev. Collins is the President of the West Virginia Baptist State Convention. Leaders from all over the state joined the zoom call. He said it is important to host this celebration so people can be educated about black history.

“Black history celebration, by looking and then coming forward and seeing the shape of our world especially our nation. And the violent actions that has been pose in black communities and black people,” Rev. Collins continued.

Rev. Collins said he wants to reach and educate as many people as possible.

“We want to reach out to the community, there are other events that we are having here on the hill that targets other people and I’m not talking about black and white I am talking about domestic abuse, alcoholics those types of things,” Rev. Collins stated.