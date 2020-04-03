Local church hosting drive-in Sunday service

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — The Bluefield Virginia Church of God is letting everyone know their Palm Sunday service is still happening.

The service will be a drive-in service to comply with social distancing regulations. The church originally canceled the service, but after receiving authorization from the Governor, the Tazewell County Sheriff, and the Bluefield, Virginia Chief of Police, the service will go on as planned.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come together, but yet be apart. To encourage one another, and to work as a community to encourage our community. For those who aren’t able to come out, we have Facebook available for those,” Tony Ellis, Senior Pastor, said.

Attendees must stay in their vehicles at all times with the exception of restroom breaks. The service starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020.