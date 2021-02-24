Local church looking to help people during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A church in Raleigh county found a way to give back to the community during a time in need. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Beckley received a community development block grant to help people pay for their rent or utilities.

The city applies for this grant every year; however, church members said they applied for more money because of how the pandemic affected people. Danielle Stewart is a community advocate.

“We have a lot of housing problems, we have a lot of low income jobs and people have really suffer because of COVID-19,” Stewart said.

Susan Clayter is the Director at St. Stephens Church. She said she just wants to help people in need.

“We hope to help them catch up and get ahead. Essentially, we are helping them heal after all the things they have went through because of COVID-19,” Claytor explained.

If you need help with utilities, you can go to the church or call at 304-253-9673 for more information. You must bring proof that you are behind on your bills and live in the city limits of Beckley.