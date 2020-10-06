Local church opens baby pantry in Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Those in need of baby items now have a place to get them for free in Summers County.

Marcia Payne, who works in the ministry side of Lifeline Church in Hinton, said they opened a pantry with baby supplies. Payne said they decided to put this pantry together after seeing a need in Summers County.

Payne said she believes this will save people from having to travel outside the county to get necessities.

“I saw the need for families to have some assistance with their young ones coming in, so that gives us an opportunity to reach out to them,” Payne said.

Payne said people can call the church at (304)-466-0550 or call her at (304)-962-4208 if you’re in need.