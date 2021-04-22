Local church starts The Lord’s Kitchen to serve warm meals to those in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For a year, Ebenezer Baptist Church worked with others in Beckley to provide warm meals. They started a non-profit organization called The Lord’s Kitchen. Pastor Ballard Johnson said now they are working to get a food truck to make sure the food stays warm when they deliver it.

“We need to have a mobile kitchen food truck so we can reach any and every part in the Beckley area and give people a warm meal,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they designed The Lord’s Kitchen to reach people like the elderly, children, and the homeless population. He said they are currently feeding people once or twice a month, but would love to feed people everyday. If you cannot give money to help get the food truck, there are other ways the community can help with The Lord’s Kitchen.

“There is food out there that is being wasted. We need that food, we want to get to the point where we are on the program where the food comes into us because we’re going to need a lot of food,” Johnson said.

People can also volunteer with The Lord’s Kitchen. Their mission is to prepare and serve the community in which they live.

“Prepare and serve that is what we do. And that is what we will continue to do and we want to do it on a regular basis and a daily basis,” Johnson said.

For more information about The Lord’s Kitchen and how you can help, call (304)520-2505 or email webelieveinjesusad33@gmail.com.